Regina golf course, pool park get name change ‘to reflect what the community wanted’

Regina city council approved the renaming of lands formally known as the Regent Par 3 golf course and Regent Pool Park.

The area will now be called Māmowimīwēyitamōwin Park.

Ward 7 councillor Terina Nelson says the ward has a lot of diverse culture and has worked really hard to make the ward inclusive.

“When I became a city councillor, I noticed a lot of diversity in Ward 7. We worked really hard to create a very accessible playground; we pride ourselves on being accessible and inclusive in Ward 7. This means a lot to us,” Nelson said.

“This naming reflects what the community wanted for such a long time.”

This name change has been in the works for a while now with a lot of dialogue going into it.

“We have been talking about this for at least a year and a half and I have been talking to residents in Ward 7 about it, letting them know this is coming and getting their input and what they would like going forward,” Nelson said.

“We are proud of it and we are especially happy with the kind of engagement that went into remaining it, it was very inclusive. It took a while, but it was done very well, everyone is very happy”.

According to the city councilors this move aligns with the city’s strategic priority of community safety and well-being.

In Cree, Māmowimīwēyitamōwin means “for gathering of joy and happiness”.