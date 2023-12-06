Menu

Canada

Surrey charity offering Christmas cooking kits as families struggle with inflation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:04 pm
The Surrey Christmas Bureau has opened its doors to people who need help this holiday season. As Janet Brown reports, the bureau says demand is up again, and it already knows it's going to need more donations of toys and cash to keep up – Nov 22, 2023
As families grapple with food inflation, a Surrey, B.C., charity is rolling out a plan to help ensure families can share holiday meals.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau has partnered with SuperChefs to offer hundreds of cooking kits to families in need.

The kits include vouchers or Hello Fresh for ingredients for three meals for a family of four, along with a gingerbread house kit and directions.

“So hopefully the kids will wake up to a joy around the tree,” along with memories in the kitchen, SuperChefs founder Dr. Greg Chang said.

The kits build on the work the Surrey Christmas Bureau already does to help families with toys, stocking stuffers and grocery cards to ensure a happy holiday experience.

Surrey Christmas Bureau executive director Lisa Werring said with the cost of living surging, the demand on the organization this year is greater than ever before.

The charity, the largest of its kind in B.C., typically serves about 2,000 families a year, she said. This year, more than 2,300 have already registered for help.

“There just isn’t enough paycheque left at the end of the month for families that are working and doing their level best to make ends meet,” she said.

“Everything has gone up in price, certainly groceries have skyrocketed in price, and families are really feeling that and it’s just weighing on them. How are they going to provide those wonderful Christmas meals?”

Werring said in response to inflation, the bureau has upped the value of the grocery vouchers it gives out to families.

But the higher value combined with the greater need is straining the charity’s resources.

The organization accepts donations through its website at ChristmasBureau.com.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

