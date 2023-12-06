Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders announce Marc Mueller as offensive coordinator

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 5:36 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have found a new man to run the offensive side of the ball.

Marc Mueller has joined the team as the new offensive coordinator after spending the last 10 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

In 2014, Mueller was the Stampeders’ defensive assistant, before taking jobs as the team’s running backs coach and quarterback’s coach.

He is a two-time Grey Cup champion.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring Marc back home to Saskatchewan as the offensive coordinator,” Roughriders head coach Corey mace said. Mueller was born and raised in Regina.

“He was an instrumental part of my process, and his time spent on both sides of the ball learning from the likes of John Hufnagel, Dave Dickenson and Ryan Dinwiddie make him the perfect person to take on this role. I am excited for what he will add to the Rider offence and our organization.”

Prior to joining the CFL coaching ranks, Mueller spent one season as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater with the University of Regina Rams after suiting up for six seasons as a U Sports player.

Mueller graduated from the Rams as the owner of several school records, including career completion percentage (62.1) and single-season pass attempts (310 in 2009), completions (182 in 2010) and completion percentage (67.8 in 2012).

Trending Now

On Wednesday, the team also announced Kent Maugeri signed a new contract as the special team’s coordinator after being with the team since 2022.

This past season under Maugeri, the Roughriders had two special teams’ players named West All-Stars in punter Adam Korsak and returner Mario Alford.

Maugeri will be entering his ninth year with the club, having initially joined the Green and White as a quality control coach in 2016.

“Kent has done a phenomenal job in his eight seasons with the Roughriders, growing relationships and working hands on with the team roster,” Mace said. “His colleagues and players speak highly of him, and his philosophies align with my vision for how I want our team to play. I’m elated to keep him in Saskatchewan and watch him lead our special teams unit.”

Last week head coach Corey Mace was announced to be the team’s defensive coordinator.

