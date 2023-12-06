Ohsweken man facing attempted murder charge in connection with police standoff

Send this page to someone via email

An Ohsweken man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with an incident involving a barricaded man shooting at officers last week, according to Six Nations Police.

They say Six Nations officers as well as OPP officers were dispatched to a home on Sixth Line between Chiefswood and Tuscarora roads on Nov. 30, around 10:30 p.m.

Police issued a shelter in place order for the neighbourhood and blocked the road off as they allege the man was making threats at officers while firing a gun at them.

They say the standoff lasted for about 11 hours before the man came out from inside the home, unarmed, and surrendered himself to officers.

Police report that neither the officers, nor the suspect were injured during the incident.

Six Nation Police say a 29-year-old Ohsweken man is facing a lengthy list of charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent and pointing a firearm, as well as a number of other weapons charges.