Regina CopShop returns for 20 children taken on Christmas shopping spree

Twenty children in Regina got a head start on their Christmas shopping, all thanks to this year’s CopShop. The CopShop catered to 15 children who are part of The Regina Intersectoral Partnership (TRiP) and also five students who were chosen by their School Resource Officers (SRO).

“It’s our favourite day of the year,” said Katie Dockham, Cornwall Centre marketing manager. “It’s just something so feel good that we can all get involved in … (these) kids that have proven through the year why they deserve a special day like this and to be able to spend the time with these officers.”

The CopShop, which took place on Dec. 6, 2023, started with the children being picked up in a limousine from their schools and arriving at the Cornwall Centre by noon where they were treated to lunch and refreshments. The shopping followed with each student paired up with a police officer who acted as their personal shopper.

“This is very fun for me to do,” said Parker, whose last name has been withheld as requested by the parents for personal reasons. “I’m having a blast.”

The Regina CopShop is in its seventh year and is a collaboration between the Cornwall Centre, the Regina Police Service, the Great Canadian Oil Change and TRiP.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our students who have worked very hard to achieve goals, have a benefit and a reward to spend the day with the people,” said TRiP co-ordinator Lisa Frei. “The goal is that they have a wonderful day. Lots of laughter, fun building that positive relationship with the police officer, and then again, having those memories.”

Each child received a $200 gift card which was donated by Cornwall Centre and they also received a stocking filled with items, new boots or a jacket on behalf of Mike Weins from the Great Canadian Oil Change.