Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Overnight rain delays opening day at Big White Ski Resort

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 3:50 pm
A screenshot of the Gem Lake Express chairlift at Big White Ski Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
A screenshot of the Gem Lake Express chairlift at Big White Ski Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Big White Ski Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The weather outside should be frightful. Instead, it’s rainy and not delightful.

On Wednesday, Big White Ski Resort announced that it’s again pushing back its opening day, citing unexpected overnight rain.

The popular resort near Kelowna was slated to open on Nov. 23, but lack of snow stalled those plans to Nov. 30, then Dec. 5. As that date approached, it was revised to Dec. 7, which was scrubbed for a wait-and-see approach.

Click to play video: 'Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels'
Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels

“Mother Nature has her own plans, and sometimes they’re a little different from ours,” the resort’s vice-president, Michael Ballingall, said on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know how much everyone looks forward to carving those first tracks of the season, and it’s disappointing for us, too. But do not worry. Today, snowflakes are starting to blanket the village, and Mother Nature is starting to paint a hopeful picture.”

Trending Now

Ballingall says when the resort receives another 20-25 cm of snow, it will open.

Click to play video: 'Whistler Blackcomb opens for winter season'
Whistler Blackcomb opens for winter season

“We’re now on 24-hour standby and will open as soon as conditions allow,” said Ballingall. “We’re as excited as you are to kick off this season, and we can’t wait to see you all enjoying the slopes soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience — great things come to those who wait.”

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices