Overnight rain delays opening day at Big White Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

The weather outside should be frightful. Instead, it’s rainy and not delightful.

On Wednesday, Big White Ski Resort announced that it’s again pushing back its opening day, citing unexpected overnight rain.

The popular resort near Kelowna was slated to open on Nov. 23, but lack of snow stalled those plans to Nov. 30, then Dec. 5. As that date approached, it was revised to Dec. 7, which was scrubbed for a wait-and-see approach.

1:37 Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels

“Mother Nature has her own plans, and sometimes they’re a little different from ours,” the resort’s vice-president, Michael Ballingall, said on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know how much everyone looks forward to carving those first tracks of the season, and it’s disappointing for us, too. But do not worry. Today, snowflakes are starting to blanket the village, and Mother Nature is starting to paint a hopeful picture.”

Ballingall says when the resort receives another 20-25 cm of snow, it will open.

4:10 Whistler Blackcomb opens for winter season

“We’re now on 24-hour standby and will open as soon as conditions allow,” said Ballingall. “We’re as excited as you are to kick off this season, and we can’t wait to see you all enjoying the slopes soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience — great things come to those who wait.”