2 suspects sought in serious multi-vehicle Eastport Drive crash: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have served arrest warrants for two people suspected in a multi-vehicle crash on Eastport Drive earlier this week.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Eastport near Beach Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday and involved a white 2024 Volkswagen SUV, a black 2010 Nissan and a white 2015 Honda.

Two people from the Nissan were taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Honda suffered injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.

Investigators said two people from the SUV fled the scene and got into a bystander’s car, told that driver that they had a gun, and ordered them to drive to the area of Tait and Mead avenues in Hamilton.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects, identified as a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Brampton.

Both are facing armed robbery charges.

The man is also facing several others, including two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, fraud over $5,000 and identity fraud.

Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and if anyone sees them, don’t approach them but call 911.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Andrew Poustie of the Division 2 criminal investigation branch at 905-546-2920 or the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).