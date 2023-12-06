Peterborough Petes aim to surpass $1M mark with Pink in the Rink fundraiser Feb. 3

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Petes aim to surpass the $1-million mark as its hosts the 15th annual Pink in the Rink game and fundraiser which has supported cancer research and other initiatives.

The Ontario Hockey League club announced Wednesday that its popular fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, when the Petes host the Niagara Ice Dogs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Since its inception 14 years ago, the Pink in the Rink event has raised $954,136. This year’s goal is $50,000 which, if hit, would top $1 million.

This year’s event will support the Wheels of Hope transportation program at the Canadian Cancer Society. The program provides a network of volunteer drivers and offers travel costs reimbursements for patients seeking cancer treatments.

This year all Petes players and coaches will act as ambassadors for the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Peterborough Petes players and coaches are extremely excited to participate in the Pink in the Rink campaign this year as ambassadors and help get closer to the one million dollar fundraising mark,” said Mike Oke, Petes’ general manager and VP of operations. “Wheels of Hope is a fantastic program and we are very pleased to support this great cause.”

Family, friends, and fans can donate on behalf of a particular player or coach by visiting here and choosing their name from the dropdown menu on the Canadian Cancer Society’s fundraising website.

“Our Pink in the Rink game is always one of our biggest and most popular games of the year and I think it’s a huge honour and opportunity for the players and the team to be leading the initiative of raising money and awareness for this cause,” said Petes’ captain Donovan McCoy.

The Petes will again don pink-coloured game jerseys, which feature the names of fans and community members. Fans can purchase a name for $20 each to be placed on the jersey by calling the Petes office at (705) 743-3681 ext. 201, by email, or online.

Tickets for the event are available at the Grant Thornton box office at the Memorial Centre.

— more to come

Story continues below advertisement

Some previous Pink in the Rink coverage: