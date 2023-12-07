Warm, rainy weather sets records across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a warm and rainy start to December, and on Tuesday those conditions toppled temperature records across the province.

From B.C.’s southern coast to the north, there were nine records broken. The oldest record broken was in the Quesnel area, where the mercury rose to 10.2 C Tuesday, breaking a record of 8.9 C set on that day in 1915.

Victoria also had a century-long record broken Tuesday when the daytime high temperature came in at 13.5 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1925.

In the Interior, several records were broken.

In the Puntzi Mountain area, a new record of 4.3 C was set, breaking the old record of 4 C set in 2015. The Williams Lake area saw the mercury rise to 7.8 C, breaking an old record of 6.1 C set in 1965, while Clinton saw temperatures of 6.5 C, breaking the old record of 4.1 C set in 2003.

On the Lower Mainland, White Rock saw a new record of 13.6 C set, breaking the record of 13.5 C set in 1987.

It was similarly warm in the Gibsons area, where temperatures reached 12.7 C, breaking an old record of 11.1 C set in 1965

In the Malahat area on Tuesday, a new record of 11.1 C was set, breaking a 1987 record of 9 C.

In Sechelt a new record of 12.7 C was set, breaking the record of 11 C set in 1981.

During the same period, there was intense rainfall. Environment Canada listed the volume of rain from Monday to Tuesday in millimetres:

Lower Mainland rainfall:

Port Mellon: 126

Squamish Airport: 112

Mission: 97

Porteau Cove Highway Station: 92

Pitt Meadows Airport: 91

Agassiz: 85

Sea-to-Sky Highway: 54 – 83

West Vancouver: 81

Abbotsford Area: 72

Eagle Ridge Highway Station: 70

Vancouver Harbour: 69

Hope Airport: 63 – 68

Cultus Lake: 67

Burns Bog: 66

Point Atkinson Lighthouse: 63

White Rock: 58

Vancouver International Airport: 54

Pemberton Airport: 44

Pam Rocks: 43

Whistler Area: 46

B.C. Interior: