Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Warm, rainy weather sets records across B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 6'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 6
Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has your Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s been a warm and rainy start to December, and on Tuesday those conditions toppled temperature records across the province.

From B.C.’s southern coast to the north, there were nine records broken. The oldest record broken was in the Quesnel area, where the mercury rose to 10.2 C Tuesday, breaking a record of 8.9 C set on that day in 1915.

Victoria also had a century-long record broken Tuesday when the daytime high temperature came in at 13.5 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1925.

In the Interior, several records were broken.

In the Puntzi Mountain area, a new record of 4.3 C was set, breaking the old record of 4 C set in 2015.    The Williams Lake area saw the mercury rise to 7.8 C, breaking an old record of 6.1 C set in 1965, while Clinton saw temperatures of 6.5 C, breaking the old record of 4.1 C set in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

On the Lower Mainland, White Rock saw a new record of 13.6 C set, breaking the record of 13.5 C set in 1987.

Click to play video: 'Highway 1 closure through Fraser Canyon Monday night'
Highway 1 closure through Fraser Canyon Monday night

It was similarly warm in the Gibsons area, where temperatures reached 12.7 C, breaking an old record of  11.1 C set in 1965

Trending Now

In the Malahat area on Tuesday, a new record of 11.1 C was set, breaking a 1987 record of 9 C.

In Sechelt a new record of 12.7 C was set, breaking the record of 11 C set in 1981.

During the same period, there was intense rainfall. Environment Canada listed the volume of rain from Monday to Tuesday in millimetres:

Lower Mainland rainfall:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Port Mellon: 126
  • Squamish Airport: 112
  • Mission: 97
  • Porteau Cove Highway Station: 92
  • Pitt Meadows Airport: 91
  • Agassiz: 85
  • Sea-to-Sky Highway: 54 – 83
  • West Vancouver: 81
  • Abbotsford Area: 72
  • Eagle Ridge Highway Station: 70
  • Vancouver Harbour: 69
  • Hope Airport: 63 – 68
  • Cultus Lake: 67
  • Burns Bog: 66
  • Point Atkinson Lighthouse: 63
  • White Rock: 58
  • Vancouver International Airport: 54
  • Pemberton Airport: 44
  • Pam Rocks: 43
  • Whistler Area: 46

B.C. Interior:

  • Morrissey: 124 (precipitation is still ongoing)
  • Kootenay Pass: 120 (precipitation is still ongoing)
  • Coffee Creek: 78 (precipitation is still ongoing)
  • Coquihalla Summit: 86
  • Hells Gate Highway Station: 85
  • Nicolum Creek Highway Station: 67
  • Allison Pass: 58
  • Jackass Highway Station: 48
  • Lytton: 38 – 47
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices