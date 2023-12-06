Burnaby RCMP returns $500K in stolen equipment to business

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., were able to recover $500,000 worth of stolen equipment for a business in the city.

Police said a business in North Burnaby was broken into twice in less than 24 hours, resulting in the loss of $500,000 worth of equipment.

The first break-in happened on Nov. 13 sometime before 6 a.m. at a business near Still Creek Avenue and Douglas Road. The very next day, at 3 a.m., the business was broken into again.

After the second break-in, on Nov. 5, police executed three search warrants at three different homes in Mission, B.C., and say the stolen equipment was located and seized.

Three vehicles were also seized at the Mission residences, and a man and woman were arrested. Police said they have since been released.

“Several specialized sections of the Burnaby RCMP, including our frontline officers, displayed a high degree of urgency and perseverance to quickly locate and recover this valuable equipment and return it to its rightful owners, said Insp. Matt Toews, Burnaby RCMP’s investigative services officer.

“The result was the successful recovery and return of half a million dollars worth of stolen property, which will allow the targeted business to remain operational.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.