Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby RCMP returns $500K in stolen equipment to business

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:34 am
A photo of the recovered equipment. The goods were recovered on Nov. 5 when RCMP executed three search warrants at locations in Mission, B.C.
A photo of the recovered equipment. The goods were recovered on Nov. 5 when RCMP executed three search warrants at locations in Mission, B.C. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Burnaby, B.C.,  were able to recover $500,000 worth of stolen equipment for a business in the city.

Police said a business in North Burnaby was broken into twice in less than 24 hours, resulting in the loss of $500,000 worth of equipment.

The first break-in happened on Nov. 13 sometime before 6 a.m. at a business near Still Creek Avenue and Douglas Road. The very next day, at 3 a.m., the business was broken into again.

After the second break-in, on Nov. 5, police executed three search warrants at three different homes in Mission, B.C., and say the stolen equipment was located and seized.

Click to play video: 'Tips to avoid holiday porch pirate Grinches'
Tips to avoid holiday porch pirate Grinches
Trending Now

Three vehicles were also seized at the Mission residences, and a man and woman were arrested. Police said they have since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

“Several specialized sections of the Burnaby RCMP, including our frontline officers, displayed a high degree of urgency and perseverance to quickly locate and recover this valuable equipment and return it to its rightful owners, said Insp. Matt Toews, Burnaby RCMP’s investigative services officer.

“The result was the successful recovery and return of half a million dollars worth of stolen property, which will allow the targeted business to remain operational.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices