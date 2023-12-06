Guelph police seek occupants of vehicle that nearly struck officer

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for the occupants of a vehicle that nearly struck an officer during a traffic stop.

Members of the traffic unit located a vehicle that drove past police headquarters on Wyndham Street North Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., an automated licence plate reader informed the officers that the passing vehicle was associated with a prohibited driver.

There was a brief police pursuit before the vehicle pulled into a parking lot near Gordon Street and Wellington Street.

Investigators say there were two women inside the vehicle; both were determined to be banned from driving.

They say it was during the interrogation that the women in the car switched places and drove off, nearly hitting the officer. The vehicle was last seen going west on Wellington at a high speed.

There was no police pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.