Offender known to frequent Simcoe County and Oshawa sought on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a repeat offender after they say he breached his day parole.

The offender is known to frequent Midland, Orillia, Barrie and Oshawa.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s help in locating Brandon McCue, 39.

Police describe McCue as being six feet tall and weighing 209 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is looking for Brandon McCue, 39. Supplied by OPP

Police say he has several tattoos, consisting of the letters “T.R.A.P” on his right fingers, “Jack Boy” on his right hand, and a skull and oriental letters on his right arm.

Story continues below advertisement

They say he also has the letters “S.T.A.R.” on his left fingers, images of a skull and crown on his left wrist and the letters “LV” on his left hand.

He has images of a brick wall, a knife, and rose on his left arm. He also has two teardrops and a half star on his left cheek, the letters “LV” on his right cheek, and the word “Royality” above his right eyebrow.

Police say he also has a five-point crown on the right side of his neck, a scorpion on the left side of his neck, “MCCUE” on his upper back, and “Emily” on his chest.

He is serving a sentence of two years, six months and 12 days sentence for charges related to drug trafficking and for failing to comply with an order.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.