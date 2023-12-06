Menu

Crime

3 arrested after car makes ‘intentional contact’ with police cruiser in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:08 am
Cobourg Police Service arrested three people following an incident in which a car struck a police cruiser on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested three people following an incident in which a car struck a police cruiser on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file
Three residents from Brampton, Ont., face charges following a reported theft and collision with a police cruiser in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Cobourg police say that at around 9:30 am., officers responded to a business parking lot on Strathy Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police say the individuals were believed to be involved in a theft from a neighbouring business.

Police say when officers arrived, the driver of the suspect car attempted to flee and made “intentional contact” with a police SUV cruiser and other vehicles in the parking lot.

Today’s Northumberland reported the incident occurred at the Walmart parking lot

Police were able to pin the car and took three occupants of the vehicle — two men and a woman — into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Manjinder Chahal, 24, was charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, impaired driving (alcohol and drug), and fraudulent concealment.

Ravneet Kaur, 25, was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Mandeep Singh, 26, Chahal, and Kaur, were jointly charged with two counts each of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (heroin, methamphetamine) and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, along with one count of theft over $5,000, and possession of forged document.

Kaur was held in custody and she is scheduled for a court appearance in Cobourg. The other two were released on undertakings with future court dates in Cobourg.

