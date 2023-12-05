Menu

Crime

Car made ‘intentional contact’ with cruiser during arrests: Cobourg police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:00 pm
The Cobourg Police Service say the driver of a vehicle made 'intentional contact' with a police cruiser during arrests for theft at a business on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service say the driver of a vehicle made 'intentional contact' with a police cruiser during arrests for theft at a business on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a vehicle made “intentional contact” with a cruiser during a reported theft on Tuesday.

Cobourg Police Service said officers responded to a theft at a business on Strathy Road, and the investigation led to the arrest of three adults.

The service said that during the arrests, a car made intentional contact with a police cruiser.

Today’s Northumberland showed footage of a car with broken windows next to a police SUV at a Walmart.

Story continues below advertisement

“None of the suspects or officers were injured,” police stated.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more details will follow.

More to come

