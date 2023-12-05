Car made ‘intentional contact’ with cruiser during arrests: Cobourg police

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a vehicle made “intentional contact” with a cruiser during a reported theft on Tuesday.
Cobourg Police Service said officers responded to a theft at a business on Strathy Road, and the investigation led to the arrest of three adults.
The service said that during the arrests, a car made intentional contact with a police cruiser.
Today’s Northumberland showed footage of a car with broken windows next to a police SUV at a Walmart.
“None of the suspects or officers were injured,” police stated.
The investigation is ongoing and police say more details will follow.
More to come
