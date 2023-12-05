Car made ‘intentional contact’ with cruiser during arrests: Cobourg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a vehicle made “intentional contact” with a cruiser during a reported theft on Tuesday.

Cobourg Police Service said officers responded to a theft at a business on Strathy Road, and the investigation led to the arrest of three adults.

The service said that during the arrests, a car made intentional contact with a police cruiser.

Today’s Northumberland showed footage of a car with broken windows next to a police SUV at a Walmart.

Cobourg Police were called to a business on Strathy Road for a report of theft. As a result of the police investigation,

three adults were arrested. During the arrest, a vehicle made intentional contact with a police cruiser. None

of the suspects or officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/m1c0zHed1f — Today's Northumberland (@NT_pfisher) December 5, 2023

“None of the suspects or officers were injured,” police stated.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more details will follow.

