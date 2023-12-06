Penticton, B.C. lifts local state of emergency related to rockslide threat

Send this page to someone via email

The local state of emergency the City of Penticton put into place during a threat of a rockslide has been rescinded.

The city says an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.

City officials said the state of local emergency was issued so an evacuation order could be put in place while a lock-block retaining wall was put in place due to unstable rock above the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

21:05 Global Okanagan News at 5: November 24, 2023

Residents who had been forced from their homes were allowed to return home days later, on Nov. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Work on stabilization, which consists of the installation of six rock bolts and removal of loose rock in the area, is continuing and is expected to conclude later this week.