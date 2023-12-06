Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton, B.C. lifts local state of emergency related to rockslide threat

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:14 am
City of Penticton . View image in full screen
City of Penticton . Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The local state of emergency the City of Penticton put into place during a threat of a rockslide has been rescinded.

The city says an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.

City officials said the state of local emergency was issued so an evacuation order could be put in place while a lock-block retaining wall was put in place due to unstable rock above the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan News at 5: November 24, 2023'
Global Okanagan News at 5: November 24, 2023
Trending Now

Residents who had been forced from their homes were allowed to return home days later, on Nov. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Work on stabilization, which consists of the installation of six rock bolts and removal of loose rock in the area, is continuing and is expected to conclude later this week.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices