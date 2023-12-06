Police seek suspect in donation box theft from business in Lindsay, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following the reported theft of a donation box from a business in mid-November.

Kawartha Lakes police say that on Nov. 14, officers responded to a reported theft at a business on Lindsay Street South.

Video surveillance from around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, captured a woman taking the donation box which contained a sum of money, police say.

On Wednesday morning, police released a surveillance video image to help with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the theft can call the police service at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.