Morning crash closes both lanes of Highway 115 south of Peterborough: OPP

A section of Highway 115 south of Peterborough is closed in both directions following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
Peterborough County OPP said the highway is closed between Hwy. 7A and County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township for a “serious” collision.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:50 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted in both northbound and southbound lanes, police said.
Trending Now
There is no word yet on injuries.
More to come
More on Canada
- Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady in final decision of 2023
- Pass gun bill without delay, father of Ontario shooting victim tells senators
- RBC fined $7.5M after Fintrac says bank failed to report suspicious transactions
- On the Brink: After a ‘stressful’ search, African N.S. woman finally finds a home
Comments