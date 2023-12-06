Menu

Traffic
Headline link
Traffic

Morning crash closes both lanes of Highway 115 south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 9:53 am
Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough is closed in both directions following a crash on Dec. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough is closed in both directions following a crash on Dec. 6, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A section of Highway 115 south of Peterborough is closed in both directions following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP said the highway is closed between Hwy. 7A and County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township for a “serious” collision.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:50 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted in both northbound and southbound lanes, police said.

There is no word yet on injuries.

More to come

 

