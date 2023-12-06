‘Dancing With the Stars’ crowns latest winner for Season 32

Send this page to someone via email

Yet another Hollywood star has danced their way to the coveted Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

On Tuesday night, actor Xochitl Gomez and her partner, dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy, were crowned the Season 32 winners of Dancing with the Stars.

The pair had an excellent night and scored perfect 10s for both of their routines, a foxtrot to Katy Perry’s Unconditionally, and a freestyle to Que Calor by District 78.

On social media, Gomez, 17, shared a gracious thank you to all of her supporters.

“Thank you to my fellow contestants who I also call my friends,” she wrote. “Thank you to the hardworking crew crafting and filming day in and day out! Thank you to the spectacular hair, makeup and costume departments that are so much of the magic we see on screen.”

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star reserved a special thank you for Chmerkovskiy, whom she called “my one-of-a-kind partner and friend.”

In a behind-the-scenes montage shared by Gomez, the actor said her Dancing with the Stars journey was filled with “ups and downs, but mostly ups.”

“We’ve had everything be rooted in fun and have it be not too serious because for me, if things are too serious and I overthink things I don’t enjoy it,” she said. “What truly matters in this whole experience is to truly enjoy what you’re doing and this entire journey, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Chmerkovskiy has won the Mirrorball trophy twice before, having also placed first in earlier seasons with dance partners Rumer Willis in 2015 and gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016.

Tuesday’s finale was the first ever to feature five couples. Alongside Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, celebrities Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson and Alyson Hannigan all swept their dance shoes across the ballroom floor with their partners.

Every couple performed two dance routines, a redemption dance (a pre-assigned re-do of a routine from an earlier episode) as well as a freestyle.

I’m Yours singer Mraz and his partner, dance professional Daniella Karagach, humbly accepted second place — though, as is always the way with these things, many of Mraz’s fans on social media felt he’d been “robbed” of the winning title.

Mraz, 46, and Karagach performed a foxtrot to Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra and a freestyle to Derek Martin’s Happy.

Mraz also sang his song I Feel Like Dancing in the ballroom to promote the DWTS LIVE 2024 Tour. As he sang, dance professionals from the tour performed a choreographed routine.

As part of the three-hour finale special, all of the Season 32 couples performed a routine to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, which opened the show.

Last season’s winners, social media star Charli D’Amelio and professional Mark Ballas, also returned to the dance floor to deliver a polished routine to Give it to Me Baby by Rick James.