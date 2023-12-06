ANALYSIS: Brilliant performance by Brossoit highlights importance of Jets’ backup goalie

By his own admission, it was Laurent Brossoit’s finest hour in goal for the Winnipeg Jets this season — a truly sparking performance, at the right time and in an appropriate environment.

In only start number six, the 30-year-old Vancouver product turned aside a season-high 42 of 43 shots on Monday to backstop his club to their second straight win on the annual Canadian Armed Forces night.

In other words, Brossoit was boffo, as he faced several shot barrages from Carolina and handled the incoming with sterling agility, poise and athleticism.

Post-game, he also commented that he felt like he did last year — a notable time in his career when he helped the Vegas Golden Knights with the Stanley Cup by posting five of the required 16 wins in their title run.

And therein lies the importance of what Brossoit put forth two nights ago, and what the Jets are counting on more often than not when he takes the net in relief of number one netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

After signing a one-year deal to return to Winnipeg for a second stint this past off-season, Brossoit did so knowing he is likely going to play a few more games than the 20 he averaged his first three seasons with the Jets, and also bring a championship experience to the team’s dressing room after last year’s Stanley Cup summit.

As such, if the Jets have designs on a playoff spot and beyond this season, they’re going to need everyone — and that includes Brossoit. In his own way, he’s just as vital to the team’s success as Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and, of course, Hellebuyck, a role he understands and eagerly signed up for back in July.

If Monday night was indeed Brossoit’s finest hour this season — and by his own agreement, it was — the key to a successful campaign as the Jets’ backup this winter will be to clock a few more hours just like he did two nights ago.