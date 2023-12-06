University of Guelph among top schools in QS sustainability rankings

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has shot up over 200 spots in the latest QS World University Rankings for sustainability.

In its latest release on Tuesday, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University sustainability rankings have the local post-secondary school at 139th out of 1,403 institutions.

Among the 31 Canadian institutions featured on the list, the U of G is tied for 17th place.

The rankings measure each school’s ability to tackle the greatest environmental, social and governance challenges around the world.

In a news release, Charlotte Yates, University of Guelph’s president and vice-chancellor, said she is immensely proud of the school’s achievement.

“Together, we continue to cultivate a community that not only excels academically when it comes to sustainability but is also leading the way globally on environmental stewardship and with our social impact,” Yates said.

When it comes to its environmental impact ranking, the U of G ranks 215th place after climbing more than 100 spots.

The school climbed to 129th from 366th place in social impact, becoming one of the top 150 institutions.

The university was also one of the top 100 schools in governance, sitting in 94th place.

And regarding it sustainability commitment, the post-secondary institution is among the top 10 per cent around the globe.

The goal of the rankings is to make a positive change for people and the planet.