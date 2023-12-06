Quebec toddler dies after being found seriously injured at daycare

A young child has died in hospital after being found injured on Tuesday in a family daycare in L’Assomption, Que., 50 minutes from downtown Montreal
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the matter after being informed by the local L’Assomption/Saint-Sulpice police department.
According to information obtained by investigators Wednesday morning, the child, under the age of three years old, had significant injuries when they were transported to hospital.
The toddler was pronounced dead in the hours that followed.
An autopsy will be carried out in the ongoing investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators have yet to determine if there was any foul play.
- McDonald’s employee in Ontario bitten by customer’s dog while bringing food to car
- Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner found dead in Caribbean
- Only 11% of human trafficking cases result in guilty decision: StatCan
- Dangerous offenders like Paul Bernardo warrant tougher transfer rules: lawyer
Comments