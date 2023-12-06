Menu

Crime

Quebec toddler dies after being found seriously injured at daycare

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 7:29 am
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer's uniform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer's uniform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/
A young child has died in hospital after being found injured on Tuesday in a family daycare in L’Assomption, Que., 50 minutes from downtown Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the matter after being informed by the local L’Assomption/Saint-Sulpice police department.

According to information obtained by investigators Wednesday morning, the child, under the age of three years old, had significant injuries when they were transported to hospital.

The toddler was pronounced dead in the hours that followed.

An autopsy will be carried out in the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators have yet to determine if there was any foul play.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

