Fire

Thieves target tribute to Serbian scientists south of Calgary, damage pegged at $20K

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:59 am
Serbian scientist tribute plaques were stolen from a park south of Calgary on Dec. 3. View image in full screen
Serbian scientist tribute plaques were stolen from a park south of Calgary on Dec. 3. Global News
Plaques honouring the contributions of Serbian scientists were stolen from a park near Calgary city limits over the weekend and officials say the damage estimate is upwards of $20,000.

The Calgary Serbian Fest’s SPARK Park, located near St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church at the southeast intersection of Highway 2 and Dunbow Road, had housed plaques recognizing the work of Nikola Tesla, Mihajlo Michael Pupin, Milutin Milankovic and Mileva Maric Einstein.

Undated photo of a Nikola Tesla plaque in the SPARK park outside of St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church. The plaque and several others were stolen on Dec. 3. View image in full screen
Undated photo of a Nikola Tesla plaque in the SPARK park outside of St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church. The plaque and several others were stolen on Dec. 3. SPARK Serbian Fest
According to festival officials, all of the art pieces as well as the donor signs were stolen in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The theft has been reported to police and a festival spokesperson told Global News that the thieves caused roughly $20,000 in damage.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has information regarding where the plaques may be is asked to contact police.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

