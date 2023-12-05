KF Aerospace expecting more job growth through Canadian investment

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan company will see some returns from Canada’s $10 billion investment in its multi-mission aircraft project.

Canada announced last week that it selected the Boeing P-8A as Canada’s new Multi-Mission Aircraft and joined eight defence partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand in doing so.

It plans to acquire 16 of these aircraft with the earliest delivery expected in 2026.

At that time, KF Aerospace of Kelowna will support the P-8A by providing ongoing maintenance support from its facilities in Canada once the aircraft is operational with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

It will mark further growth in a relationship that’s already benefitted the region.

“KF Aerospace’s growing relationship with the Boeing Company has led to more high-quality jobs at our company and increased economic benefits around our operations in British Columbia and Ontario,” said Tracy Medve, president and CEO of KF Aerospace.

“This partnership empowers us to increase the skills of our workforce while continuing to establish our company as a leading Canadian aerospace firm and extend our global reach.”

The exact structure of the work KF Aerospace will complete is yet to be determined, according to the company. However, officials anticipate increased hiring of skilled trades positions to accommodate the program.

The P-8A is based on a Boeing 737-800NG airframe, a civilian aircraft that KF Aerospace has extensive experience within their commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business.

“We have been working with Boeing products for over 30 years and are ready to apply our experience and expertise to support this platform for our military,” Medve said in an email sent out earlier this week.

The company’s view of the deal is that Canada made the right decision to acquire a proven aircraft, interoperable with their Five Eyes and NATO Allies, and with a low-risk path to upgrade this capability for the RCAF. Canada’s pragmatic decision will help deliver this capability to the RCAF in the fastest possible timeline

The P-8 program for Canada will generate and support nearly 3,000 jobs and add $358 million to Canada’s economy, every year for the next 10 years.