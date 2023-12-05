Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers rise to 3rd spot in CHL rankings, Carson Rehpkof invited to junior camp

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 4:39 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The CHL released its weekly Top-10 Rankings on Tuesday, with the OHL-leading Kitchener Rangers now sitting in the third spot.

This is a one-spot jump for the Rangers week-over-week, with the team currently holding a five-point advantage over the second-place Soo Greyhounds.

Hockey Canada also announced the selections for the National Junior Team Selection Camp with only one player from the Rangers making the cut: Carson Rehpkof.

While several of the top players on the squad are not Canadian, it was still a surprise to not see red-hot Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons considered for the Canadian squad.

There were 11 OHL players invited to camp including three players from the London Knights, defenceman Oliver Bonk and forwards Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan, as well as Jorian Donovan of the Brantford Bulldogs and Michael Buchinger of the Guelph Storm.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Rangers have surprised this season, the London Knights continue to somewhat disappoint and remain out of the rankings for the third straight week.

The Rangers are joined in the top five by two other OHL Western Conference rivals, the Saginaw Spirit and Soo Greyhounds, who are sitting in fourth and fifth spots.

Trending Now

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar have finally moved into the No. 1 spot in the rankings as the QMJHL squad has now won 18 of 19 contests including their last nine in a row.

They are followed by the Prince George Cougars who are currently in first place in the Western Conference.

Two other WHL teams made the list as the Saskatoon Blades currently sit in the sixth spot while the Wenatchee Wild are newcomers to the rankings and come in at No. 8.

The rest of the list is comprised of QMJHL teams including the seventh-ranked Halifax Mooseheads, ninth-ranked Moncton Wildcats and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies who sit in 10th place.

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices