Drugs worth $185K seized by Winnipeg police during raids in River East, Braeside

A haul of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl worth more than $185,000 was seized by Winnipeg police after a raid on two homes Sunday.

Three suspects from Ontario are in custody, police said, after the searches at homes in the River East and Braeside areas led officers to 17 ounces and 55 grams of cocaine, 461 grams of heroin, and 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, plus percocet pills and 1,400 grams of a cutting agent.

The searches also uncovered $7,000 in cash, a Glock handgun, and ammunition, police said.

A 26-year-old man, who was found to be the subject of a warrant for murder in Edmonton, now faces nine additional charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and driving without a licence.

He’s joined in custody by two other men, 25 and 35, who have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

