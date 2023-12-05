Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs worth $185K seized by Winnipeg police during raids in River East, Braeside

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:31 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A haul of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl worth more than $185,000 was seized by Winnipeg police after a raid on two homes Sunday.

Three suspects from Ontario are in custody, police said, after the searches at homes in the River East and Braeside areas led officers to 17 ounces and 55 grams of cocaine, 461 grams of heroin, and 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, plus percocet pills and 1,400 grams of a cutting agent.

The searches also uncovered $7,000 in cash, a Glock handgun, and ammunition, police said.

A 26-year-old man, who was found to be the subject of a warrant for murder in Edmonton, now faces nine additional charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and driving without a licence.

He’s joined in custody by two other men, 25 and 35, who have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths'
Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices