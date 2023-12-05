Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan students will have more opportunities to access health science programs

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 3:40 pm
Sask. Minister Gordon Wyant announces $5 million investment to reserve 149 seats in nine health-care training programs offered outside the province. View image in full screen
Sask. Minister Gordon Wyant announces $5 million investment to reserve 149 seats in nine health-care training programs offered outside the province. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government announced it will be investing in students within the province to have more opportunities accessing specialized training in high-demand health sciences programs.

The province will invest $5 million this year to reserve up to 149 seats in nine programs offered outside the province through new and updated interprovincial agreements.

“Interprovincial agreements support the train pillar of the Health Human Resources Action Plan and are critical to supporting health care in Saskatchewan,” said Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant.

“These agreements create greater access to training and open doors to rewarding health care, careers and opportunities.”

A recent Saskatchewan graduate who completed the speech language pathology program at the University of Oklahoma is now working at Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

“Saskatchewan has always been my home, so I knew I wanted to come back. So, by completing my training here, I was able to transition relatively smoothly from student to practitioner while knowing I had support and guidance from my colleagues when I needed it,” said Katelin Peters.

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is truly how essential speech language pathologist are within our multidisciplinary health care team and the services that we provide can be life changing for our patients. I’ve also learned that within the health care setting, we’re frequently underrepresented, and every day is an opportunity for education and advocacy.”

Trending Now

In a release, the renewed agreements include seats in Cardiovascular Perfusion, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Electroneurophysiology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Medicine Technology, Occupational Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Respiratory Therapy.

The province has also added a new agreement for Speech-Language Pathology that reserves up to 15 seats for students starting this fall and Saskatchewan offers 23 in-province health training programs to approximately 8,900 students annually.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon nurses plead for staffing amid health-care crisis'
Saskatoon nurses plead for staffing amid health-care crisis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices