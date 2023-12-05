Menu

Crime

Kitchener man accused of sharing child porn on social media: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:07 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser.
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
A 35-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested at the end of November as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the investigation began in October after they were contacted by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a man who was sharing child sexual abuse material on social media platforms.

The ensuing investigation led them to raid a home on Shelley Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 30.

The investigation also led them to arrest the man from Kitchener and charge him with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

