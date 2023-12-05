Menu

Crime

Sault Ste. Marie police officer facing sexual assault charges: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2023 12:59 pm
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into alleged incidents that took place last year. Police attend a crime scene in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bob Davies. View image in full screen
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into alleged incidents that took place last year. Police attend a crime scene in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bob Davies. GAC
A northern Ontario police officer is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into alleged incidents that took place last year.

Ontario’s police watchdog says an investigation found sufficient evidence to charge a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., police officer with two counts of sexual assault in relation to two women.

The Special Investigations Unit says the alleged incidents took place in December 2022.

It says the officer is required to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 8.

The SIU says it will not provide more information about the case because the matter is before the courts.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

