Saskatchewan performed over 47,000 surgical procedures in a 6-month span

From April 1 to September 2023, Saskatchewan’s surgical system achieved the highest volumes ever recorded in the first six months.

Approximately 47,748 procedures were performed, which is a 10.4 per cent increase over September 2022.

“I want to thank Saskatchewan’s surgeons and their teams for performing the highest-ever number of patients receiving surgeries,” stated Health Minister Everett Hindley in a release.

“We are really pleased with this successful path forward due to their hard work and efforts to improve quality of life for thousands of patients. Our government will continue to provide needed supports so the health system can maximize capacity and keep wait times trending downward.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, which is responsible for delivering surgical services in the province, thanked health-care providers and physicians for continuing to improve access to surgical care.

“As we build on this achievement, we aim to redesign the way surgical care is delivered in this province ensuring high quality surgical care is accessible to the people of Saskatchewan,” stated Dr. Mike Kelly, provincial department head of surgery.

The province stated that additional money for publicly funded and privately delivered surgical services has allowed a further expansion of provincial capacity where 19 per cent of all surgeries performed since the COVID-19 pandemic have taken place in private surgical centres.

Cindy Graham, executive director for surgical services, said the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s goal is to continue to work on system improvements along with recruitment as it transforms how it delivers services province-wide to better provide safe, timely and appropriate surgical care to patients.

“Carrying on the momentum achieved in 2023, we are focused on a patient-centred care approach to build a more sustainable surgical program,” Graham said.

The province stated that aggressive surgical targets are in place to ensure 90 per cent of surgeries are performed within 10 months and that no patients are on the waitlist longer than 18 months.