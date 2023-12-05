Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan performed over 47,000 surgical procedures in a 6-month span

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:09 pm
The Saskatchewan surgical system performed 47,748 procedures from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, which is a 10 per cent increase from the same period in 2022. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan surgical system performed 47,748 procedures from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, which is a 10 per cent increase from the same period in 2022. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

From April 1 to September 2023, Saskatchewan’s surgical system achieved the highest volumes ever recorded in the first six months.

Approximately 47,748 procedures were performed, which is a 10.4 per cent increase over September 2022.

“I want to thank Saskatchewan’s surgeons and their teams for performing the highest-ever number of patients receiving surgeries,” stated Health Minister Everett Hindley in a release.

“We are really pleased with this successful path forward due to their hard work and efforts to improve quality of life for thousands of patients. Our government will continue to provide needed supports so the health system can maximize capacity and keep wait times trending downward.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, which is responsible for delivering surgical services in the province, thanked health-care providers and physicians for continuing to improve access to surgical care.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we build on this achievement, we aim to redesign the way surgical care is delivered in this province ensuring high quality surgical care is accessible to the people of Saskatchewan,” stated Dr. Mike Kelly, provincial department head of surgery.

The province stated that additional money for publicly funded and privately delivered surgical services has allowed a further expansion of provincial capacity where 19 per cent of all surgeries performed since the COVID-19 pandemic have taken place in private surgical centres.

Trending Now

Cindy Graham, executive director for surgical services, said the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s goal is to continue to work on system improvements along with recruitment as it transforms how it delivers services province-wide to better provide safe, timely and appropriate surgical care to patients.

“Carrying on the momentum achieved in 2023, we are focused on a patient-centred care approach to build a more sustainable surgical program,” Graham said.

The province stated that aggressive surgical targets are in place to ensure 90 per cent of surgeries are performed within 10 months and that no patients are on the waitlist longer than 18 months.

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices