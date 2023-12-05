Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RBC fined $7.5M after Fintrac says bank failed to report suspicious transactions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2023 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering'
Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering
Nikki Hill and Dianne Watts react to B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth's pledge to crack down on criminal enterprises. They also discuss the potential impact the results of the Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry may have on the Surrey police transition – Apr 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.5-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada says the violations include failing to submit suspicious transaction reports where there were reasonable grounds to suspect ties to a money laundering offence.

The agency, known as Fintrac, tries to pinpoint money linked to illicit activities by electronically sifting millions of pieces of information each year from banks, insurance companies, money services businesses and others.

It then discloses intelligence to police and other law-enforcement agencies about the suspected cases.

Fintrac director Sarah Paquet said in a recent speech that the agency’s priority is to work with businesses to help them comply with their reporting obligations.

Story continues below advertisement

But she clearly flagged that some were falling behind and that Fintrac would take appropriate action when needed.

Click to play video: 'RBC helped arrange US $5.4B of ‘sustainability-linked’ financing for company expanding German coal mine'
RBC helped arrange US $5.4B of ‘sustainability-linked’ financing for company expanding German coal mine
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices