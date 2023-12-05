Hamilton police say man who died on Red Hill Valley Parkway stole vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are still looking into a fatal collision on the Red Hill Valley Parkway on Nov. 8 that killed a pedestrian.

Early that day, a man abandoned a vehicle that stopped working in the southbound lanes of the Parkway and tried to cross over the northbound lanes.

That’s when he was struck by a tractor-trailer and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the deceased man was 35 years old and from Waterloo region, and that the abandoned vehicle had been stolen earlier that evening from Kitchener.

Hamilton Police say they are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753 or reconunit@hamiltonpolice.ca.