3 charged in connection with shooting in East Hamilton; suspected robbery attempt

Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting near Gage Park that left one of them injured.

Hamilton police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, after receiving witness reports of a firearm and muzzle flash in the area of Gage Avenue South and Lawrence Road.

Investigators say they suspect two of the men were attempting to rob the third man, who shot a “small revolver style firearm” at the pair.

Acting on a description provided by witnesses, police arrested the man suspected of firing the gun near the incident site and upon searching him, say they found the firearm, pepper spray, 72.2 grams of fentanyl and 12.5 grams of cocaine.

Police say officers investigating the scene followed a trail of blood from the incident site to a residence, which led to them finding the other two men — one of whom had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the residence and located two BB guns.

A 58-year-old man is charged with discharging a firearm and possession of cocaine and fentanyl, among seven other charges.

Two other men, a 37-year-old and a 25-year-old, are facing numerous charges, including robbery with violence and administering a noxious thing with intent to aggrieve or annoy.

The investigation is ongoing and Hamilton police are asking people with information to contact Det. Sgt. Candace Culp at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously, Hamilton police advise the public to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.