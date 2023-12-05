Peterborough man arrested for assault with knife at residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a weapon charge following an incident with a knife at a home in the city on Monday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service says it received a call about an altercation at a residence.

Police say when officers arrived, they learned that two men were initially involved in a verbal dispute that turned violent. It’s alleged one man struck the other with a knife several times.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries. Police arrested the suspect without incident.

A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 2, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement