Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested for assault with knife at residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police chief says 11.7% budget hike needed to ‘just keep the lights on’'
Peterborough police chief says 11.7% budget hike needed to ‘just keep the lights on’
The chief of the Peterborough Police Service is asking the community what it wants to see in the service's 2024 budget. Chief Stuart Betts held a town hall Monday evening at the Healthy Planet Arena. Sam Houpt attended and has more – Sep 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a weapon charge following an incident with a knife at a home in the city on Monday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service says it received a call about an altercation at a residence.

Police say when officers arrived, they learned that two men were initially involved in a verbal dispute that turned violent. It’s alleged one man struck the other with a knife several times.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries. Police arrested the suspect without incident.

A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 2, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Shooting connected to Peterborough home raises concerns among residents'
Shooting connected to Peterborough home raises concerns among residents
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices