Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lakefield man arrested after stabbing hood of taxi: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 10:14 am
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed the hood of a taxi during a stop in Lakefield, Ont., on Dec. 4, 2023.
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed the hood of a taxi during a stop in Lakefield, Ont., on Dec. 4, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lakefield, Ont., man faces a weapon charge following an incident in the village north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:10 p.m., officers were informed of a disturbance at a residence in Lakefield.

Police say the victims later attended the police station where they reported a woman had taken a taxi cab to drop off an item to a former partner.

It’s alleged that when the cab arrived at the residence, a man came out of the house with a knife and stabbed the hood of the vehicle.

Officers investigated and later attended the residence and took the man into custody.

A 22-year-old man from Lakefield was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Click to play video: '2 Peterborough police officers sustain minor injuries after ‘deliberate’ crash'
2 Peterborough police officers sustain minor injuries after ‘deliberate’ crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices