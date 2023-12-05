Lakefield man arrested after stabbing hood of taxi: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lakefield, Ont., man faces a weapon charge following an incident in the village north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:10 p.m., officers were informed of a disturbance at a residence in Lakefield.

Police say the victims later attended the police station where they reported a woman had taken a taxi cab to drop off an item to a former partner.

It’s alleged that when the cab arrived at the residence, a man came out of the house with a knife and stabbed the hood of the vehicle.

Officers investigated and later attended the residence and took the man into custody.

A 22-year-old man from Lakefield was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.