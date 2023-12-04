Menu

Environment

Calgary Fire Department issues ‘stay off the ice’ warning after multiple emergency calls

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 6:55 pm
A warm start to December has prompted Calgary Fire Department officials to issue a warning regarding precarious ice on bodies of water throughout the city. View image in full screen
A warm start to December has prompted Calgary Fire Department officials to issue a warning regarding precarious ice on bodies of water throughout the city. Global News
A balmy start to December has many Calgarians embracing the warmth but the unseasonable conditions have made for precarious ice in the few spots where frozen water remains.

According to Calgary Fire Department officials, ice on rivers, community lakes, storm ponds and waterways presents significant risk given the current weather and people should stay away.

The CFD says there have been multiple calls to 911 regarding people on the ice, including an incident where young children were attempting to throw rocks through the ice at a spot on the Bow River.

Anyone who falls through ice into a waterway should attempt to stay calm while calling for help. If possible, the person should attempt to pull themselves out of the water and onto the ice on their stomach. They are encouraged to then roll towards shore to ensure their weight is dispersed across a larger area.

Anyone who witnesses a person or animal who has fallen through the ice should call 911 immediately and should not attempt to retrieve them from the water.

Click to play video: 'Outdoor rinks in Calgary await cooperation from Mother Nature'
Outdoor rinks in Calgary await cooperation from Mother Nature
