Crime

Iroquois, Ont. man charged in connection with historic sexual assault in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 4:02 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man from Iroquois, Ont., in connection with a historic sexual assault in Waterloo.

Police say the female victim was a youth at the time of the offences, which occurred in Waterloo and other regions across Ontario.

They were unable to provide any other details about the locations or timeframe of the incidents.

James Tripp was arrested last week and has been charged with sexual exploitation, uttering threats, being unlawfully in a dwelling house and two counts of sexual assault.

Trending Now

A police spokesperson told Global News the service released the name as it believes there may be other victims out there.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

