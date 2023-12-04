Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York police step up awareness campaign around intimate partner violence

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:06 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in York Region are stepping up their fight against intimate partner violence with a three-month awareness campaign.

York Regional Police said they receive more than 6,000 reports related to intimate partner violence every year but lay charges in fewer than 2,000 of those cases.

The force is launching a bus and billboard ad campaign to raise awareness of the issue and encourage survivors and victims to report it.

York police officers are also embedded in a centralized space called the 482 Collective at the York Region Centre for Community Safety, which provides wraparound services for survivors.

Trending Now

Having police in the space means victims can report incidents of intimate partner violence without having to go to a police station and ensure the interaction with police can be as “supportive and positive as it can be.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other parts of the awareness campaign include a flag raising, training and commemorating important days in the fight against intimate partner violence.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices