Crime

Suspect in custody following separate incidents of robbery, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 1:56 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service badge as seen in this file photo.
The Winnipeg Police Service badge as seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
A suspect is in custody following two separate incidents of commercial robbery in Winnipeg last month.

Winnipeg police say they arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday after he was initially detained in connection with a robbery on Notre Dame Avenue late last month.

Officials were called to a store on the 600 block of Notre Dame on Nov. 29 for reports of a robbery, where they said the suspect had taken several items off the shelves and left without paying. Police said the suspect confronted and stabbed an employee before fleeing on foot.

He was arrested on Dec. 1 in the 600 block of William Avenue without incident and released on an undertaking.

Upon further investigation, officers said they linked the suspect to another robbery at a retail store in the 300 block of Donald Street on Nov. 19. Investigators said two men attended the store armed with a hammer and axe. A 28-year-old security guard was assaulted and robbed of his phone as he tried to intervene but was not injured.

Police once again arrested the 18-year-old suspect on Saturday, at approximately 7:30 p.m. He faces two counts of robbery and a charge related to an assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Trending Now

The suspect remains in custody.

