Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman stabbed during store robbery, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 9:00 am
Winnipeg police are looking for the suspect in a commercial robbery and stabbing Wednesday night on Notre Dame Avenue.
Winnipeg police are looking for the suspect in a commercial robbery and stabbing Wednesday night on Notre Dame Avenue. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a woman during a commercial robbery on Notre Dame Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to a store in the 600 block of Notre Dame around 8:45 p.m., where they learned that a man had taken several items off the shelves and made no attempt to pay before leaving.

The man, who was captured on surveillance video, confronted and stabbed an employee before fleeing on foot, police said.

The woman was given emergency medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The suspect is described as a thin man in his mid-to-late 20s and about six feet tall, with medium-length hair and glasses. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie and a blue puffy vest at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect'
Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices