Woman stabbed during store robbery, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a woman during a commercial robbery on Notre Dame Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to a store in the 600 block of Notre Dame around 8:45 p.m., where they learned that a man had taken several items off the shelves and made no attempt to pay before leaving.

The man, who was captured on surveillance video, confronted and stabbed an employee before fleeing on foot, police said.

The woman was given emergency medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The suspect is described as a thin man in his mid-to-late 20s and about six feet tall, with medium-length hair and glasses. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie and a blue puffy vest at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).