Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 11:45 am
Is retirement out of reach for Canadians — young and old?
WATCH ABOVE: As new Statistics Canada numbers reveal unemployment is up and the economy is shrinking, some Canadian are putting off retirement savings in light of the cost of living crisis.
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and base metal stocks helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.32 points at 20,390.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 159.66 points at 36,085.84. The S&P 500 index was down 43.58 points at 4,551.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 213.66 points at 14,091.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.04 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down 31 cents at US$73.76 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$46.60 at US$2,043.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.84 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

