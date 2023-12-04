Heavy rain warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain is expected for two busy B.C. Interior highways as an atmospheric river touches down.

Environment Canada issued a rain warning for the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on the Coquihalla between Monday and Tuesday and 100 mm on Highway 3 between Monday night and Thursday, according to the warning issued Sunday by Environment Canada.

“An atmospheric river will reach the B.C. South Coast (Monday),” the national weather agency said.

“Light snow mixed with rain will begin this morning, then gradually intensify to heavy rain this evening and continue through Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts near 60 mm are expected, increasing the risk of local flooding and landslides.”

For the Highway 3 area, Environment Canada said rain will continue through Thursday morning as a frontal system stalls over the region.

Total rainfall of 75 to 100 mm is expected for the area before the rain tapers off late Thursday.

The agency says the storm will bring heavy rain and snow at higher elevations and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.

It said the storm is forecast to be weaker than the November 2021 atmospheric river that caused massive floods in the Fraser Valley, created slides that cut off major highway and rail links, overflowed dikes, threatening communities, and forced evacuations.