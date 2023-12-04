Edmonton police shoot knife-wielding suspect dead along 100th Avenue

See more sharing options

A suspect was shot dead by Edmonton police Sunday night after he allegedly approached several people with a knife.

Alberta’s law enforcement review agency is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by an Edmonton police officer.

At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to an area northeast of the city’s downtown in response to reports of a man with a knife approaching people.

There was a confrontation when police arrived and an officer fired his gun, striking the man.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the man died on the scene.

No police officers were hurt and a knife was recovered.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.