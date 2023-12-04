Woman spots camera pointed at window of her home in Waterloo

A woman in the Uptown area of Waterloo reported seeing a camera lens pointed at her window over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were dispatched to her home near Brighton and Noecker streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The officers searched the area but police say they were unable to find a suspect.
Trending Now
Police say they are continuing their investigation and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner reportedly found dead in Caribbean
- Man arrested in Morocco allegedly behind fake bomb threats in Quebec: police
- Ibrahim Ali trial: Dead teen not ‘innocent,’ defence tells jury
- Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charge after posts on TikTok, Snapchat
Comments