Crime

Woman spots camera pointed at window of her home in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 10:19 am
A woman in the Uptown area of Waterloo reported seeing a camera lens pointed at her window over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to her home near Brighton and Noecker streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The officers searched the area but police say they were unable to find a suspect.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

