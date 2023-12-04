21-year-old woman sexually assaulted inside north Toronto home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted inside her apartment on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the Sheppard Avenue and Bathurst Street area.

Investigators allege the 21-year-old woman was asleep on the couch inside of her apartment when she awoke to someone touching her arm while trying to talk to her.

Police allege the suspect pulled down his pants, gestured to his genitals and sat down on her stomach.

The woman was able to push the suspect off and ran. She was able to alert someone else and scared the man off, police said.

The suspect is described as a man around 30 to 40 years old with a thin build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white jacket, and grey pants.