Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old woman sexually assaulted inside north Toronto home: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 7:33 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted inside her apartment on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the Sheppard Avenue and Bathurst Street area.

Investigators allege the 21-year-old woman was asleep on the couch inside of her apartment when she awoke to someone touching her arm while trying to talk to her.

Police allege the suspect pulled down his pants, gestured to his genitals and sat down on her stomach.

Trending Now

The woman was able to push the suspect off and ran. She was able to alert someone else and scared the man off, police said.

The suspect is described as a man around 30 to 40 years old with a thin build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white jacket, and grey pants.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices