Okanagan musician releases new single

Aileé Zaga is a force to be reckoned with. Her operatic voice delivers a powerful message in her new song Written in the Earth.

The Kelowna, B.C.-based music producer and artist is just getting started. This is the second single she has released this year and has more set to be released next year.

“I like to describe (Written in the Earth) as a simple song about a complicated subject. The song draws a parallel with how nature is exploited for resources and how women and women’s bodies are similarly commodified, objectified and exploited,” said Zaga.

“I studied music production and I have also been studying classical voice for many years, so my music is a mixture of electronic music and alternative rock-metal, and it has a classical influence through my singing.”

The unique blend of genres gives Zaga’s music a distinct sound.

“Music is just my medium. Music is the way in which I can express these feelings and these thoughts that I wrestle with in my daily life,” said Zaga.

You can listen to Zaga’s new single Written in the Earth on all streaming platforms, and if you would like to buy her music visit her website www.aileezaga.com