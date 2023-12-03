Grieving community holds vigil on Langside Street after quadruple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, 60 people gathered on Langside Street at the site of the quadruple homicide last Sunday.

People laid down flowers, candles, and mementos at the house where Crystal Beardy, Stephanie Beardy, Melelek Lesikel, and Dylan Lavalee were shot and killed.

Among the deceased were two sisters. Their mother Beverley Beard says she is heartbroken.

“Stephanie lived with me on the reserve, she was my keeper when I was working. She kept my two little girls and made sure that I had tea before I got home from work, she always had a pot of tea there for me. So I’m going to miss my girls very very much.” she said.

The four died after a shooting at the home last Sunday morning. A fifth victim remains in critical condition.

Thelma Roulette, Beardy’s great aunt, says she is still struggling to process what’s happened.

“They were friendly, they were jokesters, they would help anybody in need. I don’t know – it’s so hard on the family because it’s such a great loss to lose two family members at once,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gardina Prince, Melelek Lesikel’s partner, has set up her memorial to him with all his favourite things.

“I’ve known him to be very kind, very sweet, very genuine, always uses his manners, he had a lot of friends. He had a weird sense of humor but with me and him it was differerent, we had absolutely 100 percent respect for each other, we were always together,” she said.

Jamie Randy Felix, 32, is in custody and has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder.

Crystal & Stephanie Beardy’s aunt, Roberta Owen, says the arrest brings some relief.

“We’re happy that someone is going to be brought to justice for this brutal crime. Very senseless act.”

The family says a memorial fire has burned for eight days in Lake St. Martin First Nation, where the sisters are from.

Angela Klassen of the Bear Clan Patrol, who organized the vigil on the families’ behalf, says the community support has been helpful.

“It is a difficult time for them and the community as well, and just the togetherness of community is going to help heal them and get them through the days and weeks.”

A two-day wake is being held for the sisters over the weekend, followed by a funeral on December 11.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian