Gas station argument leads to fatal shooting near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning at the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station.

Officers were called to the gas station on the Sunchild First Nation, about 40 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, around 8:30 a.m.

RCMP said their initial investigation revealed the two men got into a verbal altercation at the gas bar, which quickly escalated, resulting in one of the men being shot. EMS crews worked on the victim but were unable to save him.

RCMP also said that while their investigation is in the early stages, officers have been unable to find a link between the suspect and the victim at this point.

“We would like to assure the public that we are taking this investigation very seriously and have deployed additional officers to both efficiently investigate this crime and increase our visibility in the community to deter future incidents,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

RCMP have released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a Black Jeep Grande Cherokee.

RCMP have released a photo of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting at the Sunchild Gas Station. RCMP

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.