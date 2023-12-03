Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto highrise fire

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 10:50 am
Capt. Dan Viera said crews discovered heavy smoke and fire on the 17th floor of the building when they arrived at the scene. View image in full screen
Capt. Dan Viera said crews discovered heavy smoke and fire on the 17th floor of the building when they arrived at the scene. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A middle-aged man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries early Sunday morning following a blaze in a highrise building, according to Toronto Fire.

Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the highrise just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

When crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire on the 17th floor, Capt. Dan Viera said

Six residents also suffered smoke inhalations and were assessed at the scene, fire officials said.

TTC buses were on scene to provide shelter for displaced residents.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices