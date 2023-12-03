One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto highrise fire

Send this page to someone via email

A middle-aged man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries early Sunday morning following a blaze in a highrise building, according to Toronto Fire.

Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the highrise just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

When crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire on the 17th floor, Capt. Dan Viera said

Six residents also suffered smoke inhalations and were assessed at the scene, fire officials said.

TTC buses were on scene to provide shelter for displaced residents.

The fire has since been extinguished.

