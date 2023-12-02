Man in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles in Niagara Falls, police say.

Niagara Emergency Medical Services arrived at Lundy’s Lane and Garner Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, where there were reports of a pedestrian involved in a collision.

Officers said a Black Kia, driven by a 26-year-old, was travelling westbound on Lundy’s Lane, when the victim was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was then struck by the Kia, before being hit by a second vehicle.

The second car, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was travelling from the same direction and was operated by a 21-year-old.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the collision are being asked by police to come forward.