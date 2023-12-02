Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Niagara Falls

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 5:11 pm
Niagara police are investigating after a man was struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Niagara police are investigating after a man was struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 31-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles in Niagara Falls, police say.

Niagara Emergency Medical Services arrived at Lundy’s Lane and Garner Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, where there were reports of a pedestrian involved in a collision.

Officers said a Black Kia, driven by a 26-year-old, was travelling westbound on Lundy’s Lane, when the victim was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was then struck by the Kia, before being hit by a second vehicle.

Trending Now

The second car, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was travelling from the same direction and was operated by a 21-year-old.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the collision are being asked by police to come forward.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices