Snowmobile, ATV stolen from locked yard in North Okanagan

A brazen theft in the North Okanagan last weekend has left a woman stunned that her property could disappear without a trace.

Video surveillance in Lumby, B.C., on Nov. 25 shows a truck pulling out of a yard around 7 a.m., apparently heading towards Vernon with two stolen trailers in tow.

View image in full screen A screenshot from security video showing the white truck towing the stolen ATV and snowmobile. Submitted

“They broke into the fence, it’s a locked compound,” said Loretta Mulligan. “They hooked up my ATV trailer, my sled trailer. One had the ATV on it, one had the (snowmobile) on it.

“They attached those two trailers together and they hooked them up to their truck.”

The truck was covered in black cloth, with a small hole cut out in the front so the driver could see through the windshield.

Mulligan said both trailers had locks on them, “and the compound had a lock on it as well. The individual obviously knew what they were doing.”

Anyone who may have seen a white truck hauling two trailers with an ATV and a snowmobile is asked to contact Lumby RCMP and quote file number 23-74-74.